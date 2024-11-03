Navcoin (NAV) Price Reaches $0.0283 on Major Exchanges

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0283 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a total market cap of $2.59 million and $51,973.28 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00059619 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00016177 BTC.

Zano (ZANO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00010216 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00005764 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001442 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000079 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000015 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26,177.63 or 0.37994375 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

