Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI trimmed its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 788 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Netflix were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DigitalBridge Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 36,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $24,338,000 after buying an additional 9,451 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $9,682,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Netflix by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 82,931 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $55,968,000 after purchasing an additional 30,511 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in Netflix by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 121,400 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $86,105,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $1,304,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 45,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.16, for a total transaction of $31,981,986.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 85 shares in the company, valued at $60,023.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total value of $785,254.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,043,019.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 45,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.16, for a total transaction of $31,981,986.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 85 shares in the company, valued at $60,023.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,810 shares of company stock worth $142,049,542 over the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $740.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $795.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, China Renaissance assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $680.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $748.15.

NFLX opened at $756.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $323.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $417.10 and a fifty-two week high of $773.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $712.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $664.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

