Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Whitener Capital Management Inc.

Whitener Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,485 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DigitalBridge Group Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 36,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $24,338,000 after buying an additional 9,451 shares during the period. M&G Plc purchased a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,682,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Netflix by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 82,931 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $55,968,000 after buying an additional 30,511 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in Netflix by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 121,400 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $86,105,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $756.10 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $417.10 and a 1 year high of $773.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $323.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.79, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $712.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $664.34.

Several brokerages have commented on NFLX. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $825.00 price target (up previously from $770.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $750.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $748.15.

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total value of $785,254.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,043,019.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total transaction of $785,254.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,043,019.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 209,810 shares of company stock valued at $142,049,542. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

