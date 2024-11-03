NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) COO Sells $138,580.00 in Stock

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) COO Michael Szabados sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,865.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Michael Szabados also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

On Wednesday, September 11th, Michael Szabados sold 6,500 shares of NetScout Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total transaction of $122,265.00.

NetScout Systems Stock Down 2.7 %

NTCT opened at $20.46 on Friday. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $24.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.84 and its 200 day moving average is $19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NTCT. StockNews.com cut shares of NetScout Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of NetScout Systems in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NTCT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetScout Systems

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,230,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,602,000 after acquiring an additional 223,975 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in NetScout Systems by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,275,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,333,000 after purchasing an additional 35,811 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 375.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,100,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,128,000 after purchasing an additional 868,955 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,053,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,916,000 after buying an additional 207,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 495,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,766,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.