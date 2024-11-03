New Covenant Trust Company N.A. Increases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

New Covenant Trust Company N.A. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.5% of New Covenant Trust Company N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. New Covenant Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VB. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VB opened at $236.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $234.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.01. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $180.92 and a twelve month high of $242.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

