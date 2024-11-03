New Covenant Trust Company N.A. Makes New Investment in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,915 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 222.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 661 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 116.6% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 617.7% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 890 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $170,166.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,085.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $170,166.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,085.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $64,965.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,501,957.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,509,049. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 1.3 %

CSCO stock opened at $55.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $57.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.09. The stock has a market cap of $221.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.83.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 62.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Despite investors’ hopes for a rebound in Networking Equipment demand to boost Cisco’s fourth-quarter 2024 performance, the anticipation is tempered by limited indications of a significant recovery in demand. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Cisco Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.74.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

