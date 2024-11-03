New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,601 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.29% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $41,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $215.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $215.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.92. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $146.16 and a 1 year high of $227.87.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 3.32%. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 21.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $255.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $228.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total transaction of $264,734.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,357 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,812.29. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Stories

