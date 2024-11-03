New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 19,092 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,092 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.11% of Snowflake worth $43,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Snowflake by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,286,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,439,842,000 after buying an additional 297,428 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 3.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,008,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,568,000 after purchasing an additional 249,249 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 11.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,175,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,838,000 after purchasing an additional 223,936 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,957,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Snowflake by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,599,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,142,000 after purchasing an additional 8,743 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Wedbush raised shares of Snowflake to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.74.

In related news, Director Frank Slootman sold 1,606 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total transaction of $176,595.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 218,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,998,330.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 1,946 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $222,602.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,820 shares in the company, valued at $6,156,469.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 1,606 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total transaction of $176,595.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 218,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,998,330.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,538 shares of company stock valued at $7,049,994 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $115.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.74 and a beta of 0.83. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.13 and a fifty-two week high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.62%. The firm had revenue of $868.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.52) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

