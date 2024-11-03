New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 191,211 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 38,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.10% of Garmin worth $33,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin during the first quarter worth about $30,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Garmin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 234 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Garmin during the second quarter worth $46,000. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Garmin alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GRMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Garmin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Garmin from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Garmin from $133.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.67.

Insider Activity at Garmin

In other Garmin news, Director Philip Straub sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.46, for a total value of $499,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,081,348.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $1,781,343.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,257,359.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Philip Straub sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.46, for a total transaction of $499,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,081,348.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,892 shares of company stock valued at $2,296,174. Corporate insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Price Performance

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $198.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.97. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $112.01 and a 12 month high of $207.22.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.53. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 25.48%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Garmin

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.