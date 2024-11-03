Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.04, reports. The firm had revenue of $138.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.20 million.
Nine Energy Service Trading Up 6.2 %
NINE stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. Nine Energy Service has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $3.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.53. The stock has a market cap of $41.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 3.31.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, major shareholder William Monroe purchased 470,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.58 per share, with a total value of $743,171.96. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,900,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,162,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,036 shares of company stock valued at $45,697. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nine Energy Service
Nine Energy Service Company Profile
Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development in North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, including blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Nine Energy Service
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- From PACs to Portfolios: Billionaire Bets and Investor Reactions
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- AppLovin Stock Quadruples: What’s Behind the Bullish Sentiment?
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Battle of the Retailers: Who Comes Out on Top?
Receive News & Ratings for Nine Energy Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nine Energy Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.