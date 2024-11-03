Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.04, reports. The firm had revenue of $138.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.20 million.

Nine Energy Service Trading Up 6.2 %

NINE stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. Nine Energy Service has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $3.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.53. The stock has a market cap of $41.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 3.31.

In other news, major shareholder William Monroe purchased 470,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.58 per share, with a total value of $743,171.96. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,900,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,162,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,036 shares of company stock valued at $45,697. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NINE. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Nine Energy Service during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nine Energy Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nine Energy Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nine Energy Service by 352.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 58,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 45,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nine Energy Service by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 59,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 27,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development in North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, including blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

