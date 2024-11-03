NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.31-3.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.33. NNN REIT also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.280-3.320 EPS.

NNN REIT Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE NNN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.40. 1,533,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,229. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.10. NNN REIT has a 12 month low of $37.69 and a 12 month high of $49.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.24). NNN REIT had a net margin of 45.63% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $216.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NNN REIT will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. NNN REIT’s payout ratio is 107.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NNN shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of NNN REIT from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on NNN REIT from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. B. Riley increased their price objective on NNN REIT from $42.50 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded NNN REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Colliers Securities cut NNN REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.17.

In other news, EVP Michelle Lynn Miller sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $187,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,270,161.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned 3,532 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 36.0 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.1 years.

