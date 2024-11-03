Node AI (GPU) Price Hits $0.56

Node AI (GPU) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. Node AI has a market capitalization of $52.75 million and approximately $847,643.59 worth of Node AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Node AI has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Node AI token can now be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00000809 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68,602.11 or 0.99991088 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,317.08 or 0.99575638 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Node AI Token Profile

Node AI’s launch date was December 7th, 2023. Node AI’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,016,171 tokens. The official website for Node AI is nodeai.app. Node AI’s official Twitter account is @nodeaieth.

Node AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Node AI (GPU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Node AI has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 95,016,170.52788775 in circulation. The last known price of Node AI is 0.55582104 USD and is down -4.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $770,552.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nodeai.app.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Node AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Node AI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Node AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

