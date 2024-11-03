Northern Financial Advisors Inc Decreases Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Northern Financial Advisors Inc lessened its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,563 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 1.4% of Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 13,933 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Tlwm raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tlwm now owns 5,241 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,160 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 3,841 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,687.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on V. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $317.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Macquarie upped their price target on Visa from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen upped their price target on Visa from $318.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Visa from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.70.

Visa Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:V opened at $290.74 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $239.20 and a 1 year high of $296.34. The stock has a market cap of $529.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $281.00 and a 200-day moving average of $273.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.13. Visa had a return on equity of 53.16% and a net margin of 54.96%. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.38%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

