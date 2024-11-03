Northern Financial Advisors Inc Increases Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Northern Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,660,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 17.8% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 223,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,305,000 after acquiring an additional 119,633 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 33,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 16,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth $87,558,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS opened at $116.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.26. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $71.65 and a twelve month high of $121.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.925 dividend. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 56.32%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total value of $7,150,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 138,363 shares in the company, valued at $16,488,718.71. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.24.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

