Northern Financial Advisors Inc Lowers Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Northern Financial Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,741 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter worth approximately $23,888,000. Talbot Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter worth approximately $7,438,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in AT&T by 12.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,641,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,486,000 after buying an additional 288,093 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 642.2% during the second quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 104,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 90,255 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 4.3% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,037,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,827,000 after buying an additional 43,062 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.40.

T opened at $22.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.59. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.46 and a 12-month high of $22.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $30.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.50 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.24%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

