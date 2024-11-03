Northern Financial Advisors Inc Sells 404 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Northern Financial Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 41,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 40,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 29,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 57,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $62.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $46.24 and a 52-week high of $63.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.30.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.