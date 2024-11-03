Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 99.31%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE NCLH traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.88. 12,222,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,283,719. Norwegian Cruise Line has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $26.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.67.

NCLH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

