Nosana (NOS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.61 Million

Nosana (NOS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. During the last week, Nosana has traded 30.9% lower against the dollar. One Nosana token can now be bought for about $2.78 or 0.00004048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nosana has a market cap of $257.00 million and $1.61 million worth of Nosana was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nosana Profile

Nosana’s genesis date was January 17th, 2022. Nosana’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,495,908 tokens. Nosana’s official Twitter account is @nosana_ai. The official website for Nosana is nosana.io. The official message board for Nosana is nosana.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Nosana

According to CryptoCompare, “Nosana (NOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. Nosana has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 48,197,665 in circulation. The last known price of Nosana is 2.81381561 USD and is down -8.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $2,788,293.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nosana.io.”

