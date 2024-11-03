Numeraire Trading Down 6.7% Over Last 7 Days (NMR)

Numeraire (NMR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 3rd. Over the last seven days, Numeraire has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. One Numeraire token can currently be purchased for about $13.25 or 0.00019485 BTC on popular exchanges. Numeraire has a market cap of $97.33 million and $3.72 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68,043.02 or 1.00045206 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,991.04 or 0.99968777 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Numeraire

Numeraire’s launch date was June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,693,032 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,344,526 tokens. Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai. The Reddit community for Numeraire is https://reddit.com/r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Numeraire

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a San Francisco-based hedge fund that uses machine learning to make trades in financial markets. It utilizes a global network of data scientists who compete to create the best trading algorithms, with their algorithms being evaluated based on how well they perform on new, unseen data. The platform is built on the Ethereum blockchain and uses the NMR token as its native currency to incentivize data scientists to submit high-quality and accurate algorithms. This creates a more secure and decentralized approach to hedge fund management and can potentially lead to more profitable trades”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

