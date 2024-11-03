Nvwm LLC Acquires New Holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF)

Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,000. Nvwm LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000.

Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust stock traded down $0.83 on Friday, hitting $102.08. The company had a trading volume of 29,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,302. Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust has a 52 week low of $96.67 and a 52 week high of $106.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.20.

About Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (Basket) in exchange for deposits of Swiss Francs and distributes Swiss Francs in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Swiss Franc plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

