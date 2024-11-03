Nvwm LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Nvwm LLC grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAVE. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,491,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,517 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 922,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,724,000 after buying an additional 705,438 shares in the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 939,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,761,000 after acquiring an additional 430,000 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,437,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank increased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 47.6% during the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,109,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,663,000 after purchasing an additional 357,771 shares during the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

BATS:PAVE traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $41.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,373,053 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.82. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

