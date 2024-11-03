Nvwm LLC Buys 10,502 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,502 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLTR. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 370,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,786,000 after acquiring an additional 68,945 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,076,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth about $6,339,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth about $930,000. Finally, Dock Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 23.4% during the third quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 998,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,161,000 after buying an additional 189,189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $617,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,510,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,663,360.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 249,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $7,493,016.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 372,565 shares in the company, valued at $11,180,675.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $617,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,510,630 shares in the company, valued at $46,663,360.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,204,508 shares of company stock valued at $802,654,666 over the last quarter. 12.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLTR traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $41.92. 33,722,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,238,852. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.60 and a beta of 2.70. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.66 and a 12 month high of $45.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.55.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $678.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Capmk raised Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

