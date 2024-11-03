Nvwm LLC Cuts Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Nvwm LLC lowered its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,271,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,741,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,669 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,422,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,189,035,000 after buying an additional 402,925 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 41.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,453,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $889,214,000 after buying an additional 1,595,722 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Phillips 66 by 0.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,699,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $522,240,000 after acquiring an additional 18,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,643,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $514,253,000 after acquiring an additional 111,261 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $4,170,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,390,062.37. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE PSX traded down $1.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,064,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,135,708. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.27 and its 200-day moving average is $137.67. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $110.54 and a one year high of $174.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $49.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.33.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.41. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $36.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.63 earnings per share. Phillips 66’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 59.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $182.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.42.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

