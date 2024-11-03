Nvwm LLC Has $4.41 Million Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Nvwm LLC lowered its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,486 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Arista Networks makes up approximately 1.1% of Nvwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $4,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.88.

Arista Networks Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of ANET traded up $7.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $394.17. 1,313,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,200,594. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $376.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $339.26. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.19 and a 52-week high of $422.73. The company has a market cap of $123.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.69, for a total transaction of $7,893,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,374.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.52, for a total value of $765,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,957,783.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.69, for a total value of $7,893,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,374.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,522 shares of company stock worth $20,099,338 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.