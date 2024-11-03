Nvwm LLC Raises Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GFS Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1,137.0% during the third quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 4,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.8% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.7% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 57,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently commented on WFC. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Compass Point raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.12.
In other news, EVP Ather Williams III sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $3,822,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 163,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,421,957. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Ather Williams III sold 60,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $3,822,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,421,957. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Beurden Saul Van sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $2,169,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,853,327.13. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.68. 13,313,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,948,670. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $39.39 and a fifty-two week high of $66.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.55. The firm has a market cap of $220.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14.
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 14.43%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.26%.
Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
