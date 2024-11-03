Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Price Target Raised to $64.00 at Craig Hallum

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Craig Hallum from $45.00 to $64.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

OMCL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays raised Omnicell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Omnicell from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Omnicell from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.14.

Omnicell stock opened at $48.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Omnicell has a 12-month low of $25.12 and a 12-month high of $55.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.79, a P/E/G ratio of 53.62 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.34 and a 200 day moving average of $35.38.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $276.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.41 million. Omnicell had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a positive return on equity of 2.55%. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Omnicell will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Omnicell by 18.5% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 143,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after buying an additional 17,090 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicell in the 1st quarter valued at about $369,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Omnicell by 197.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 124,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 82,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Omnicell by 190.6% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 24,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 16,141 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

