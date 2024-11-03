OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Price Target Raised to $52.00

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on OMF. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of OneMain from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on OneMain from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com cut OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on OneMain from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.08.

Shares of OneMain stock opened at $49.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.15 and a 200 day moving average of $48.35. OneMain has a 52 week low of $36.52 and a 52 week high of $54.94. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.54.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.74 million. OneMain had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 19.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that OneMain will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

OneMain Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.36%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.03%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $110,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,747 shares in the company, valued at $1,184,362. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other OneMain news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $110,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,362. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $44,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,236,950. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,792 shares of company stock valued at $2,032,859 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneMain during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in OneMain during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 43.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 46.1% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of OneMain by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Further Reading

