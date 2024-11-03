Optas LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Optas LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for about 4.6% of Optas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Optas LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $20,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 190.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $60.25 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $51.41 and a one year high of $63.81. The company has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.98.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

