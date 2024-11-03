Optas LLC Sells 1,381 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS)

Optas LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the period. Optas LLC owned about 0.12% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RSPS. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter worth $485,000. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 74,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 48,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSPS stock opened at $30.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $416.14 million, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.71. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.04 and a fifty-two week high of $33.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.67.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RSPS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer staples equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US consumer staples stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPS was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

