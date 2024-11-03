Optas LLC Sells 142 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Optas LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. &PARTNERS purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $337,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 175.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 9,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VDC opened at $212.42 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $179.48 and a 12 month high of $222.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $217.05 and its 200 day moving average is $209.76.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.