Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Trading Up 1.8% – Should You Buy?

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $171.37 and last traded at $170.93. Approximately 1,432,999 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 8,280,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Oracle from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Oracle from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.52.

Oracle Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $471.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.43 and its 200-day moving average is $142.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.24%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,076,685. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Oracle

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,213,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $18,993,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,569 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Oracle by 0.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,466,713 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,319,604,000 after buying an additional 82,551 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Oracle by 2.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,242,340 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,869,816,000 after buying an additional 296,866 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Oracle by 148.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,872,300 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,616,855,000 after buying an additional 7,699,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Oracle by 6.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,318,962 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,033,430,000 after buying an additional 424,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

