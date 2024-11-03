Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Shares Bought by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Otter Tail by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,238,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $452,607,000 after buying an additional 197,617 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Otter Tail by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,035,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 435,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Otter Tail by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 143,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares during the period. Finally, Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Otter Tail during the second quarter worth approximately $11,129,000. 61.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OTTR opened at $78.09 on Friday. Otter Tail Co. has a 12 month low of $74.09 and a 12 month high of $100.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.71.

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.38. Otter Tail had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $342.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Otter Tail Co. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.468 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.27%.

In related news, VP Jennifer O. Smestad sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.74, for a total transaction of $354,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,502. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

