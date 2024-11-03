Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Sold by Private Wealth Management Group LLC

Private Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,389 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies accounts for about 1.2% of Private Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Private Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $3,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 87,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 32,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.6% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 6,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $218,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,535,378. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 3,337,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $150,233,900.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,580,255.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $218,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,535,378. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,204,508 shares of company stock valued at $802,654,666. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wedbush upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.86.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.92. 33,722,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,238,852. The firm has a market cap of $93.88 billion, a PE ratio of 246.60 and a beta of 2.70. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.66 and a 1 year high of $45.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.98 and its 200 day moving average is $29.55.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $678.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

