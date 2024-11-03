PaLM AI (PALM) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $28.07 Million

PaLM AI (PALM) traded down 9.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 3rd. In the last seven days, PaLM AI has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. One PaLM AI token can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000531 BTC on popular exchanges. PaLM AI has a total market capitalization of $28.07 million and $176,973.91 worth of PaLM AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PaLM AI Token Profile

PaLM AI’s launch date was November 7th, 2023. PaLM AI’s total supply is 77,300,000 tokens. The official message board for PaLM AI is palmaierc.medium.com. The official website for PaLM AI is palmai.tech. PaLM AI’s official Twitter account is @palmaierc.

PaLM AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PaLM AI (PALM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PaLM AI has a current supply of 77,300,000. The last known price of PaLM AI is 0.388399 USD and is down -1.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $122,130.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://palmai.tech/.”

