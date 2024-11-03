Pax Dollar Market Cap Reaches $110.05 Million (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. Over the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001447 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $110.05 million and approximately $436,966.42 worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000340 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 110,099,031 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

