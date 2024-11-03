Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) CEO Sells $336,238.50 in Stock

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.43, for a total transaction of $336,238.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,750,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,339,411.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Paycom Software Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $210.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.13. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.50 and a 12-month high of $222.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.17.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $437.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.19 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 32.90%. As a group, research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 18.05%.

PAYC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $172.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Paycom Software from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $160.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Paycom Software

Institutional Trading of Paycom Software

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Sylebra Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 53.9% in the second quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 1,957,468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,996,000 after buying an additional 685,190 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 9.4% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,069,104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,925,000 after purchasing an additional 92,049 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 14.5% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 626,646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,709,000 after purchasing an additional 79,299 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Paycom Software by 1,011.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 581,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,244,000 after purchasing an additional 529,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 455,271 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,122,000 after buying an additional 26,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

(Get Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.