Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Price Target Raised to $220.00

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Paylocity from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $194.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.87.

Shares of PCTY opened at $191.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Paylocity has a 1-year low of $129.94 and a 1-year high of $192.61. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.07.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.19. Paylocity had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The firm had revenue of $357.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paylocity will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Rachit Lohani sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total transaction of $107,142.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,474,772.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCTY. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 3.7% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 6.4% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,373 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 3.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Paylocity by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 9,981 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Paylocity by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 243 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

