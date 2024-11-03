Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Receives $8.93 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.93.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PAYO. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

In other news, CAO Itai Perry sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 228,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,904. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Payoneer Global news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,809,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,794,395.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Itai Perry sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $31,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 228,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,904. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,000 shares of company stock worth $1,124,500. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Payoneer Global by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,579,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,897,000 after acquiring an additional 787,509 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in Payoneer Global by 1,394.5% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 14,176,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,538,000 after purchasing an additional 13,227,884 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Payoneer Global by 17.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,764,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,473,000 after purchasing an additional 995,366 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Payoneer Global by 3.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,790,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,283,000 after purchasing an additional 178,842 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Payoneer Global by 22.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,593,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,446,000 after buying an additional 849,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PAYO opened at $8.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.73 and its 200 day moving average is $6.41. Payoneer Global has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $8.76.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $239.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.12 million. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Payoneer Global will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

