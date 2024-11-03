Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Receives $8.93 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.93.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on PAYO. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.
Get Our Latest Research Report on PAYO
Insider Buying and Selling at Payoneer Global
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Payoneer Global
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Payoneer Global by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,579,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,897,000 after acquiring an additional 787,509 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in Payoneer Global by 1,394.5% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 14,176,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,538,000 after purchasing an additional 13,227,884 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Payoneer Global by 17.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,764,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,473,000 after purchasing an additional 995,366 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Payoneer Global by 3.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,790,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,283,000 after purchasing an additional 178,842 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Payoneer Global by 22.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,593,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,446,000 after buying an additional 849,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.
Payoneer Global Stock Down 1.9 %
NASDAQ PAYO opened at $8.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.73 and its 200 day moving average is $6.41. Payoneer Global has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $8.76.
Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $239.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.12 million. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Payoneer Global will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.
About Payoneer Global
Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Payoneer Global
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Battle of the Retailers: Who Comes Out on Top?
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- HCA Healthcare: Temporary Setbacks, Long-Term Strength
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/28 – 11/1
Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.