PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Raised to $87.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $79.00 to $87.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Daiwa America upgraded PayPal from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on PayPal from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.83.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $77.25 on Wednesday. PayPal has a 52 week low of $52.55 and a 52 week high of $83.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.69. The firm has a market cap of $77.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.25.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PayPal will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PayPal

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FCG Investment Co bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at about $1,079,000. Brown Financial Advisors bought a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,454,000. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank purchased a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,014,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 156,934.7% in the second quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 343,906 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,957,000 after purchasing an additional 343,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 44.6% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

