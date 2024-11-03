Pembroke Management LTD Buys 260 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Pembroke Management LTD grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $73.96 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

