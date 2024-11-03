Pembroke Management LTD Sells 640 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Pembroke Management LTD lessened its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,978 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Manhattan Associates accounts for about 1.8% of Pembroke Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Pembroke Management LTD owned 0.08% of Manhattan Associates worth $13,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 3.2% during the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 301 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 726 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 8.3% in the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $263.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $257.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.38.

Manhattan Associates Stock Up 0.4 %

Manhattan Associates stock opened at $264.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.10 and a beta of 1.52. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.45 and a 12-month high of $307.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.10.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $266.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.90 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 84.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

