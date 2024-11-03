Pembroke Management LTD Sells 9,665 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Pembroke Management LTD cut its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 261,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,665 shares during the quarter. A. O. Smith accounts for about 3.0% of Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Pembroke Management LTD owned approximately 0.18% of A. O. Smith worth $23,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 214.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Samuel M. Carver sold 14,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $1,191,105.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,399 shares in the company, valued at $194,319. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AOS opened at $75.40 on Friday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $70.30 and a 1 year high of $92.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.93 and its 200 day moving average is $83.02.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $957.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 35.79%.

A number of research analysts have commented on AOS shares. DA Davidson cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.71.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

