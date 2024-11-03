Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 950,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,098 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 3.6% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $27,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LGT Group Foundation raised its position in Pfizer by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 742,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,786,000 after purchasing an additional 18,274 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 17.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,820,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,692,000 after buying an additional 266,167 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 1,729.9% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 47,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 44,458 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in Pfizer by 3.5% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,439,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,666,000 after acquiring an additional 48,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its holdings in Pfizer by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 256,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,422,000 after acquiring an additional 23,928 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.09. 46,894,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,200,524. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $31.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.03 and a 200 day moving average of $28.59.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.92 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.03%.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.24 per share, for a total transaction of $28,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,400. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa America raised Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.58.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

