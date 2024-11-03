Phillips Wealth Planners LLC Takes $206,000 Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Public Storage by 34.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,100,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,270,000 after acquiring an additional 281,800 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 4.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,432,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,575,794,000 after purchasing an additional 219,391 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,946,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,075,681,000 after purchasing an additional 217,487 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 387,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,077,000 after buying an additional 208,546 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in Public Storage by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,184,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,573,000 after buying an additional 173,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $358.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Public Storage to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $374.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $318.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $360.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.43.

Public Storage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $323.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.61, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $347.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.14. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $241.60 and a twelve month high of $369.99.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.61%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

