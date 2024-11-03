Piper Sandler Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX)

Piper Sandler reissued their overweight rating on shares of CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $13.00.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of CVRx in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of CVRx in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of CVRx from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on CVRx from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of CVRX stock opened at $13.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $291.99 million, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.54. The company has a quick ratio of 8.85, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. CVRx has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $33.13.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $13.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.28 million. CVRx had a negative return on equity of 88.85% and a negative net margin of 123.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CVRx will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin Hykes acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.36 per share, with a total value of $250,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $322,545. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVRX. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of CVRx by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of CVRx by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 8,741 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVRx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in CVRx in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of CVRx by 26.3% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 91,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 19,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. The company offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction or systolic heart failure.

