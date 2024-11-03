Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Up 9.7% – Should You Buy?

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 9.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.16 and last traded at $2.15. 14,510,395 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 39,313,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLUG. Truist Financial cut their price target on Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Plug Power from $2.50 to $2.40 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Plug Power from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.01.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PLUG

Plug Power Stock Up 6.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.43.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $143.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.54 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 47.51% and a negative net margin of 216.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. Research analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plug Power

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in Plug Power by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 19,561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Plug Power by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 33,020 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Plug Power by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,681 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Plug Power by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,444 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 6,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Plug Power by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 27,733 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 6,885 shares in the last quarter. 43.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.