Ponke (PONKE) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $210.57 Million

Ponke (PONKE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. Ponke has a total market cap of $210.57 million and approximately $23.57 million worth of Ponke was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ponke token can now be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00000660 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ponke has traded up 4.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ponke Token Profile

Ponke’s launch date was December 22nd, 2023. Ponke’s total supply is 555,544,226 tokens and its circulating supply is 466,863,331 tokens. The official website for Ponke is www.ponke.xyz. Ponke’s official Twitter account is @ponkesol.

Ponke Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ponke (PONKE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Ponke has a current supply of 555,544,226. The last known price of Ponke is 0.46908725 USD and is down -4.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 121 active market(s) with $23,723,889.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ponke.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ponke directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ponke should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ponke using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

