PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

Shares of PriceSmart stock opened at $85.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.59. PriceSmart has a one year low of $64.41 and a one year high of $94.82.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). PriceSmart had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PriceSmart will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

In other PriceSmart news, EVP Francisco Velasco sold 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total value of $75,281.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,681,566.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 96.0% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 6,361 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in PriceSmart by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the 3rd quarter worth $264,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PriceSmart by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 481,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,163,000 after buying an additional 75,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the third quarter valued at $281,000. 80.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

