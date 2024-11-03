Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Thursday, November 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th.

Princeton Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 44.2% annually over the last three years. Princeton Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 34.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Princeton Bancorp to earn $3.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.6%.

Get Princeton Bancorp alerts:

Princeton Bancorp Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:BPRN opened at $35.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.64 and a 200-day moving average of $34.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.65 million, a PE ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.58. Princeton Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.66 and a 52 week high of $39.21.

Insider Activity

Princeton Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BPRN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $33.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Princeton Bancorp will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Princeton Bancorp news, insider Stephanie Adkins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $70,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,932.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

About Princeton Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Princeton Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Princeton that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers traditional retail banking services, one-to-four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Princeton Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Princeton Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.