Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,756 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2,687.3% during the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IGSB opened at $51.75 on Friday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.78 and a one year high of $52.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.69.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1836 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

